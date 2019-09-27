Contrasting of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

We are comparing Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial Inc. 84 0.94 400.68M 8.27 12.24 Tiptree Inc. 7 0.00 22.36M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prudential Financial Inc. and Tiptree Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial Inc. 477,170,418.01% 7.3% 0.4% Tiptree Inc. 321,726,618.71% 1.1% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Prudential Financial Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tiptree Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Prudential Financial Inc. and Tiptree Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Tiptree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prudential Financial Inc. has a 9.20% upside potential and an average price target of $98.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Prudential Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.8% of Tiptree Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24% of Tiptree Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Financial Inc. -1.21% -0.7% -3.15% 10.94% 1.17% 24.23% Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18%

For the past year Prudential Financial Inc. was more bullish than Tiptree Inc.

Summary

Prudential Financial Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Tiptree Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.