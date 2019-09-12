Contrasting of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) and National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Both Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) and National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) compete on a level playing field in the Life Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial Inc. 96 0.55 N/A 8.27 12.24 National Western Life Group Inc. 267 1.50 N/A 35.78 7.52

Table 1 highlights Prudential Financial Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Western Life Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Financial Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Prudential Financial Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than National Western Life Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Prudential Financial Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.4% National Western Life Group Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Prudential Financial Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. National Western Life Group Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.89 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Prudential Financial Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 National Western Life Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prudential Financial Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.49% and an $100.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prudential Financial Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 85.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.58% of National Western Life Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Financial Inc. -1.21% -0.7% -3.15% 10.94% 1.17% 24.23% National Western Life Group Inc. 3.12% 4.67% 1.11% -10.72% -15.83% -10.54%

For the past year Prudential Financial Inc. had bullish trend while National Western Life Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors National Western Life Group Inc. beats Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.