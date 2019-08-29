Contrasting of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Both Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.97 N/A 0.65 31.81 Broadway Financial Corporation 1 3.88 N/A 0.04 43.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation. Broadway Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Broadway Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4% Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Broadway Financial Corporation has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 17.8%. About 6.6% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Broadway Financial Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34% Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Broadway Financial Corporation

Summary

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Broadway Financial Corporation.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.