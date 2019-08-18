Contrasting of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 351 4.51 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Provention Bio Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 43.24% and its average target price is $425.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.