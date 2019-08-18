Contrasting of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|351
|4.51
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Provention Bio Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 43.24% and its average target price is $425.2.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
