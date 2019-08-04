Contrasting of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 59.38 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 36.3%. Insiders owned 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.