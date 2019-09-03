Contrasting of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.74 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.