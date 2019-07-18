Contrasting of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Novavax Inc. 18 3.64 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -70.26% and its consensus target price is $1.35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 34.42% respectively. Insiders owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.