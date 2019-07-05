Contrasting of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.47 N/A -0.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 and a Quick Ratio of 32.9. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 18.71% upside.

Provention Bio Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 87.7%. Insiders held roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

On 6 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.