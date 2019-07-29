Contrasting of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.07 N/A -1.58 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.32 N/A -2.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.