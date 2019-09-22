Contrasting of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

We will be comparing the differences between Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.22 N/A -1.58 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.53 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.71 beta. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Champions Oncology Inc. is $9.25, which is potential 54.17% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.