Contrasting of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.77 N/A -1.58 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 46.86 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cellectis S.A. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cellectis S.A. has a consensus price target of $38.67, with potential upside of 216.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cellectis S.A.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.