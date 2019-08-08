Contrasting of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.34 N/A -1.58 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 3.69 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Cambrex Corporation is $49, which is potential -18.54% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.