Contrasting of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Since Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.59 N/A -1.58 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 24.83 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.02 beta and it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 430.89% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.