Contrasting of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.18 N/A -1.58 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.29 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 156.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 47.6%. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.