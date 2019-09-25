Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.73 N/A -1.75 0.00

Demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 3 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$1 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 178.47%. Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $80.2, with potential upside of 8.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.