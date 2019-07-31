Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.57 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.58 beta indicates that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 802.29% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $3.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 570.24% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 22.5%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.