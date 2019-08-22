Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 238.76 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s beta is 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,005.15% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.