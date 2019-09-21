Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.40 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 4.21 which is 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $1, with potential upside of 181.45%. Competitively the average target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 348.72% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 24.3%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.