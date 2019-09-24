Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

We are contrasting Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.19 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Iterum Therapeutics plc which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 202.02% at a $1 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 169.84% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Iterum Therapeutics plc as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 75.3% respectively. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.