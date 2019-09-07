Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 935.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 92.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.