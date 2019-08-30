Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.74 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,011.11% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.