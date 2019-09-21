Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

This is a contrast between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $1, with potential upside of 181.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.