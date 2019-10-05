Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,743,280,815.57% 0% -87.5% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 887,368,421.05% -38.6% -35.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 247.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 88.51%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.