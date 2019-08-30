Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk and Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 1,011.11% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $10.75, while its potential upside is 539.88%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 69.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.