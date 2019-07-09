Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

We are contrasting Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 11.93 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 753.45% at a $3.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 95.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cerecor Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 51.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.