Contrasting of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 123.38 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 944.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.