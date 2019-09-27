Contrasting of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 16 -10.74 8.24M -2.13 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 105 1.07 327.62M 6.91 15.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protective Insurance Corporation and The Allstate Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 50,490,196.08% -8.3% -2.2% The Allstate Corporation 312,405,835.80% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Protective Insurance Corporation has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Allstate Corporation’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Protective Insurance Corporation and The Allstate Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

On the other hand, The Allstate Corporation’s potential upside is 0.16% and its consensus price target is $108.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of The Allstate Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Protective Insurance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Allstate Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend while The Allstate Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.