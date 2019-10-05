Contrasting of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 16 -10.51 8.24M -2.13 0.00 Loews Corporation 50 0.71 259.00M 2.34 22.88

In table 1 we can see Protective Insurance Corporation and Loews Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protective Insurance Corporation and Loews Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 50,152,160.68% -8.3% -2.2% Loews Corporation 521,546,516.31% 3.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Protective Insurance Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Loews Corporation’s 0.65 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protective Insurance Corporation and Loews Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 66.8%. 4.4% are Protective Insurance Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.62% are Loews Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend while Loews Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.