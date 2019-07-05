Contrasting of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and Its Peers

We are comparing Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Protective Insurance Corporation has 11.52% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.48%
|10.08%
|3.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|N/A
|18
|0.00
|Industry Average
|425.70M
|12.22B
|46.48
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|1.56
|1.67
|2.48
The potential upside of the competitors is -97.99%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0.65%
|-13.85%
|-5.92%
|-32.83%
|-30.84%
|-6.75%
|Industry Average
|3.80%
|6.38%
|11.03%
|12.02%
|16.82%
|17.80%
For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.
Dividends
Protective Insurance Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Protective Insurance Corporation’s peers beat Protective Insurance Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.
