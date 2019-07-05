Contrasting of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and Its Peers

We are comparing Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protective Insurance Corporation has 11.52% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.56 1.67 2.48

The potential upside of the competitors is -97.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 0.65% -13.85% -5.92% -32.83% -30.84% -6.75% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Protective Insurance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Protective Insurance Corporation’s peers beat Protective Insurance Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.