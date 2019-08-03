Contrasting of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.55 N/A -2.13 0.00 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.23 N/A 3.67 18.65

Table 1 highlights Protective Insurance Corporation and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protective Insurance Corporation and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 11.52% and 92.7% respectively. Insiders owned 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance while Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has 1.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.