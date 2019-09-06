Contrasting of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.72 N/A -0.18 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 85.25% and its consensus target price is $82.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.