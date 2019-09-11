Contrasting of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.74 N/A -0.18 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 296.01 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.23%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.