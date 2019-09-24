Contrasting of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.46 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 207.92% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 55.2%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.23%. Comparatively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.