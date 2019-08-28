Contrasting of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

This is a contrast between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.14 N/A -1.94 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.