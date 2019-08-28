Contrasting of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

This is a contrast between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|14.14
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
