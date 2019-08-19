Contrasting of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Since Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.04 N/A -1.94 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 36.72% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $14. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 1,107.73% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.