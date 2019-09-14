Contrasting of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 211.55 N/A -1.94 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.02 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.