Contrasting of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 12.07 N/A -1.94 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 8.59 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.00% and an $14 consensus price target. Aduro BioTech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 426.32% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.