Contrasting of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). The two are both Regional – Southwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 70 6.13 N/A 4.73 14.66 MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 29 3.50 N/A 2.44 12.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is currently more expensive than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.4% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Competitively, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 34.8% respectively. Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -1.17% 2.77% -4.46% -3.19% -0.86% 11.38% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 8.26% 8.52% 11.56% 12.33% -4.1% 25.13%

For the past year Prosperity Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.