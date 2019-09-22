Contrasting of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.49 N/A 0.60 11.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.05 N/A 1.63 14.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Prospect Capital Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. The Carlyle Group L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Prospect Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Prospect Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Carlyle Group L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -6.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prospect Capital Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 13.55% and 44% respectively. 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.