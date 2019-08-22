Contrasting of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

We are contrasting Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.42 N/A 0.60 11.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.11 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 demonstrates Prospect Capital Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Prospect Capital Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares. Prospect Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation has weaker performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 7 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.