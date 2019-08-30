Contrasting of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

As Asset Management companies, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.34 N/A 0.60 11.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Prospect Capital Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Prospect Capital Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prospect Capital Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.55% and 57.55%. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.