Contrasting of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.41 N/A 0.50 13.49 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.83 N/A 2.78 12.01

Demonstrates Prospect Capital Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Franklin Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Prospect Capital Corporation is currently more expensive than Franklin Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Prospect Capital Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, Franklin Resources Inc.’s potential downside is -2.70% and its consensus price target is $31.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares and 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc. has 21.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29% Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.