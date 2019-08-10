Contrasting of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

We are comparing Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.43 N/A 0.60 11.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 0.95 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prospect Capital Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Prospect Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prospect Capital Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is $12.83, which is potential 45.46% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prospect Capital Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.55% and 0% respectively. 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.