Contrasting of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 52 12.77 N/A -1.70 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights PROS Holdings Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PROS Holdings Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.