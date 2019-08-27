Contrasting of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 55 13.02 N/A -1.70 0.00 Shopify Inc. 266 35.26 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PROS Holdings Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PROS Holdings Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that PROS Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shopify Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Shopify Inc. has 12.6 and 12.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

PROS Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -19.21% at a $58 consensus target price. Shopify Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $320.37 consensus target price and a -21.19% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that PROS Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Shopify Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares and 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Shopify Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.