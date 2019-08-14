Contrasting of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

As Application Software companies, PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 52 13.20 N/A -1.70 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 93 11.86 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PROS Holdings Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

PROS Holdings Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. PROS Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

PROS Holdings Inc. has a -20.31% downside potential and a consensus target price of $58. Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118.33 consensus target price and a 13.29% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paylocity Holding Corporation looks more robust than PROS Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.