Contrasting of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 54 12.81 N/A -1.70 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.45 N/A 0.43 21.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PROS Holdings Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that PROS Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. Its rival Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PROS Holdings Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

PROS Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -17.82% at a $58 average target price. Competitively Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 15.89%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares and 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.