Contrasting of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 52 13.17 N/A -1.70 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PROS Holdings Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PROS Holdings Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

PROS Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -20.12% for PROS Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $58. Cheetah Mobile Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.35 consensus price target and a 37.66% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cheetah Mobile Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 16.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has 130.45% stronger performance while Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.