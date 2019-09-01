Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 47.8%. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
