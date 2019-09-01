Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 47.8%. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.