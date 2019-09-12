Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.21 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Sutro Biopharma Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 52.82% and its consensus price target is $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.